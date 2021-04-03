PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn’s fans make his 52nd birthday extra special by getting a cake for him; Take a look

On Ajay Devgn’s 52nd birthday, he was seen cutting cake with his fans and taking pictures with them. Take a look at the photos.

As turned a year older, he was showered with compliments from several B-town celebrities. While some of his fans poured in birthday wishes on his social media, other fans went one step forward in order to make their favourite actor feel special on his big day. On his 52nd birthday, the Singham star was taken aback by the amazing gift some of his fans had planned for him. Some fans of the actor patiently waited outside the actor’s residence to celebrate his birthday.

In the photos, we see Ajay coming out of his house with his hands joined in order to greet his fans. Fans of the star were elated to see their idol and wished his on his big day with a cake. After cutting the cake along with his fans, the actor agreed to take pictures with them as well. We see the star chatting with his fans and thanking them for the sweetest gesture. Fans of the star were truly able to make his birthday even more special than it already was which is evident from the actor’s wide smile.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, among the celebrities who wished the actor on his big day, took to his social media handle to share the most wholesome message. The star posted a throwback photo of him standing next to the Drishyam actor and penned a beautiful wish for him. He wrote, “Happy birthday brother, wish u all the health, happiness, success... Stay blessed stay safe.”

Also Read| Salman Khan sends birthday wishes to Ajay Devgn with all the ‘health, happiness, success’ as he turns 52

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×