PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor keep it stylish as they step out for Bell Bottom promotions

and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom will soon be hitting the theatres. The film is releasing on August 19 in theatres. It was in March, Roohi was released after which lockdown was announced in different states. The action-thriller is based on a true incident and the makers have already released the trailer. After watching the trailer, fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Lara Dutta, among others will also be seen in pivotal roles. Today the lead pair were seen promoting the film.

Ahead of entering the venue, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor came forward and posed for the shutterbugs. Vaani was seen wearing a black tank top paired with bottle green flared pants. She has kept her hair open and applied minimal makeup. While Akshay was seen wearing all-black attire. Akshay wore an oversize hooded t-shirt and jeans. They removed their mask for the pictures.

Recently, the actor praised the Befikre actress and wrote, “Meet Bellbottom's leading lady! She's caring, intelligent and the backbone of my life. Watch our fun-loving story on the big screen. #BellBottom releasing in cinemas, also in 3D on 19th August.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

While promoting the film on social media, the Kesari actor had said, “I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50 percent occupancy in Delhi in other states.” Ranjit M Tewari has directed the film.

