PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar arrives at the dubbing studio sporting a casual look; follows Covid 19 precautions

is busy with a ton of projects lined up in front of him. Only a week ago, the B-town actor got some time off his hectic schedule and went on a mini-vacation with his family. The star is back to resume his work responsibilities as he was papped making his way to the dubbing studio. The actor, who recently attended the muhurat puja of his film Ram Setu, is also working on Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re, and Ranjit M Tiwari's Bell Bottom.

In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing all casuals with a plain black t-shirt and camouflaged half-pants. The actor politely greeted the paparazzi by waving at them through his car window and was also seen donning a mouth mask. He maintained a safe social distance while heading inside the studio. The actor took precautionary measures to avoid the risk of being infected by the virus. Recently, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19 including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, as an avid social media user, the actor shares almost everything with his 48 million followers on Instagram. While enjoying quality time with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, the actor posted a picture with her. Expressing his gratitude for the vacation he got to enjoy, the actor captioned it “Happy place = Happy face We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

