PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK with his family and Team Bell Bottom to commence shoot amid COVID 19

Akshay Kumar was snapped with his family at the Mumbai International airport to board a chartered flight to the UK with Team Bell Bottom. The actor along with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and others headed to commence shoot amid COVID 19 crisis.
Mumbai
As scheduled, Akshay Kumar joined Team Bell Bottom to jet off to the UK with his family to commence shooting for Ranjit M Tiwari’s espionage thriller. Along with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Jackky Bhagnani and their families, Khiladi Kumar was snapped with protective gear at the Mumbai International airport. 

Take a look at Akshay and Team Bell Bottom photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

