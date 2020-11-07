PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani keep it casual as they head to Delhi for Laxmii promotions

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, who are busy promoting their movie Laxmii, recently got snapped at the Mumbai Airport. Check out the pictures.

and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Laxmii. Both the actors are often spotted in the city as they have started the promotions for the horror comedy. Recently, the Rustom star and the Kabir Singh actress were snapped by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina airport. The two along with the other star cast were headed to Delhi to promote the Raghava Lawrence’s directorial. Akshay and Kiara happily posed for the shutterbugs before making their way inside the airport. The two were seen sporting masks for safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Khiladi Kumar looked uber cool in a green camouflage sweatshirt with a matching cap. The stunning actress on the other hand was seen sporting a pair of dark green jeggings with matching jacket and a cap. She teamed up her green outfit with black sneakers. The film's producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan were also at their casual best. After arriving in the national capital, Tusshar shared a picture showing the film’s cast alighting from airplane on his social media. He captioned the picture as, "The team of #laxmii arrives in Delhi..... stay tuned.”

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, the upcoming movie Laxmii has been making the headlines ever since it went on floors. It is one of the most highly-awaited films of this year. The movie will feature Akshay in a never seen before avatar as he will be donning a saree for the first time on the silver screen. The Raghava Lawrence directorial that is the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana, popularly known as Kanchana, will deal with the stereotype against the transgenders. Also starring Tusshar, Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma, Laxmii is slated to release on November 9 on OTT platforms

Credits :Viral Bhayani

