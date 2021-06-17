PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar looks cool in a camouflage print hoodie as he gets snapped at airport

In the morning Akshay Kumar had met BSF soldiers in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The pictures were shared of him on Twitter.

Bollywood's most fit actor has recently announced the release date of his next film Bell Bottom. The film will be released in theatres on July 27, 2021. The film was in news for quite some time. Fans are very excited about its theatrical release. However, other films of him are also lined up for release. Meanwhile, earlier in the day he was spotted in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district where he was seen meeting Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.

Today in the evening he was spotted at the airport. He was wearing a camouflage t-shirt and cargo pants. He completed the look with a cap and a pair of shades. The actor followed all the COVID 19 protocol as he was spotted wearing a mask. He was snapped while coming out of the airport. He did not wave at the shutterbugs and entered his car. Before going to meet the soldier, he had shared the news on his official Twitter handle.

His pictures were also released from the meet and it looked like the actor was excited. He even played volleyball with them. Akshay has huge respect for the armed forces and in most of the pictures, he is seen also essaying the roles related to them. To name a few—Holiday: A Solider Is Never Off Duty, Baby.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu. He is currently shooting for Ram Setu.

