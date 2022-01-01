PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar looks dapper in black as he gets papped with his family at the airport

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amid their hectic shooting schedule but New Year 2022 has given them an opportunity to spend some quality time with close friends and family members. Speaking of which, even actor Akshay Kumar has welcomed New Years with his family members. The elite family caught the attention of the paparazzi outside the airport as they returned from their quick vacation.

In the pictures, Akshay Kumar looked dapper in an all-black athleisure as he walked outside the airport premises holding a bag. He was followed by wife Twinkle Khanna who looked extremely gorgeous in a multii-coloured breezy dress. Khanna was seen holding hands of their daughter Nitara who looked adorable in a plain white t-shirt which was paired with comfy cargo pants. Check out the photos below:

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar was last seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. He will next feature alongside debutant Manushi Chhillar in the historical flick, Prithviraj Chauhan. Apart from this, he has Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.

