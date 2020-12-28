PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in all black outfit as he steps out for Bell Bottom promotions

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, was today spotted in the city promoting the film. The actor was at his casual best.

The handsome hunk has been one of the busiest actors of late. The Rowdy Rathore star has been shooting back to back for his upcoming films. Now, after wrapping up his previous projects, Khiladi Kumar will soon kick off his next film Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon. Akshay, who was last seen in comedy-horror Laxmii, will next be seen in Ranjit Tiwari’s directorial Bell Bottom, and he is currently busy promoting the film. And, as he has begun the promotions, the Kesari star often gets papped in the city.

Speaking of this, the 53-year-old actor was today spotted by the shutterbugs as he steps out for the promotions. Akshay, who is known for his fitness in Bollywood, looks dapper in an all-black outfit. He can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with matching jeans and white sneakers. Akshay was all smiles as he poses for the paparazzi. In the pictures, Khiladi Kumar can also be seen sporting a white mask as a precaution amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The Houseful 4 actor, who enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, can also be seen posing for pictures with his fans.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Talking about Bell Bottom, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in lead roles. Based on the plane hijacks, the upcoming thriller film will see Akshay playing a spy in the forthcoming action espionage thriller. The film was wrapped up on 30 September this year and is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. The movie marks Vaani’s first outing with Akshay.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

