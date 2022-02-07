PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradhun, to be state's brand ambassador.

Akshay Kumar is currently in Uttarakhand where he's shooting for one of his projects. Taking note of Akshay's visit to the state, the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called upon the superstar for a meet where he was presented with a Chaar Dham token. Akshay met CM Dhami on Monday morning at his Dehradhun residence.

At the meeting, Akshay was presented with the token, a bouquet of flowers and a customary shawl. Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami revealed that his government put across a proposal to Akshay Kumar and the actor has accepted it. However, details of the said proposal were not disclosed.

Nonetheless, CM Dhami also revealed that Akshay Kumar accepted their offer to Uttarakhan's brand ambassador. Dhami said, "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's photos with Uttarakhand CM Dhami below:

Meanwhile, on social media, Akshay Kumar also shared a video of himself as he reached the hills. Professing his love for Mussoorie, the actor wrote, "What else is being in love?! We call Uttarakhand Devbhoomi for a reason. Have shot in the most exotic locations in the world but Mussoorie - lakhon mile, par tum sa na mila."

In the video, Akshay can be seen smiling wide as he rolls down his car window and feels the fresh snow on his hand.

Take a look at Akshay's video:

