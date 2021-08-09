PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar opts for all black attire as he steps out in the city

Bollywood actor is gearing up for his next film Bell Bottom. The trailer of the action thriller has already been released and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. He is essaying the role of a RAW agent whose name is Bell Bottom in the film. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and . It will be releasing on August 19 in theatres. However, today the actor was spotted at Pooja Entertainment office in Juhu.

Akshay was seen in all-black attire. He was wearing black pants paired with a black shirt. He maintained the COVID 19 protocols and continued wearing a mask even when requested to remove it. The actor also waved at the shutterbugs. It is worth mentioning here that Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her look in the movie received a lot of appreciation from the fans. Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and it is set in the 1980s. The story revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Recently, we had conducted a poll in which we asked if fans will go to theatres to watch the film. Almost 62 per cent said that they will go and 38 per cent said no.

Apart from this, the actor will be next seen Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan.

