PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar opts for an all black casual attire as he gets clicked at airport

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood currently. He has been shooting for the films back to back and trying to complete them within a given period time. His Atrangi Re is all set for release. Today, he has wrapped the Diu schedule of his next film Ram Setu. The actor announced it on his Instagram handle with a beautiful picture and mentioned that he is in love with Diu. Coming back to the film, it also Nushratt Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Today, the actor was spotted coming out of the airport. He was seen wearing an all-black colour outfit. Akshay was wearing a black hoodie with LOVE written on it and paired it with black trousers. He was seen adhering to COVID 19 protocols and continued to wear a mask. He completed the look with a cap and black sneakers. It looked like the actor was in a hurry as he did not wave at the shutterbugs and immediately rushed to his car.

Coming to his film Ram Setu, he will be playing the role of an archaeologist and it is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Take a look at the pictures here:

It is worth mentioning here that the actor will be next seen in Prithviraj. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar and will essay the role of Princess Sanyogita. In this film directed by noted filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also play key roles.

