PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar rides the Segway with as he joins the force as special guest at the launch event

Akshay Kumar recently attended the launch of Segways for Mumbai Police and joined the event as a special guest. Check out the pictures below.

The handsome hunk is known for his fitness and acting prowess in Bollywood. Besides this, Khiladi Kumar has always extended his support to Mumbai Police in their initiatives. Speaking of this, the Rowdy Rathore star recently graced the event of segways. The Mumbai Police has organised an event to launch Segways for Police Patrolling at Worli Seaface. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray have inaugurated this project in the presence of other prominent ministers.

Akshay attended the event as a special guest for the evening and also delivered a speech wherein he expressed his gratitude to everyone for making it possible. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a black tracksuit with white shoes. He also sported a white mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. In the pictures, the Kesari star can be seen riding a Segway as he poses for the pictures with Aaditya Thackeray. The actor looked dapper and fit in an all-black outfit. The 53-year-old actor also received a floral welcome on the stage. In the photos, we can see the Mumbai Police chief handing him a bouquet of flowers.

Check out the photos below:

On the professional front, Akshay has wrapped up the shooting of his film Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Besides this, the Khiladi Kumar will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi.

Akshay also has other interesting projects like Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline. Needless to say, he is currently one of the most sought after stars in the film industry.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

