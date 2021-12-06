PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman & others steal the show at Atrangi Re music launch

Atrangi Re which stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar has been making headlines since the time the makers released the trailer on 24th August. Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama portrays a chaotic love triangle involving the three protagonists. After enjoying the massive success of the trailer, as well as its first song, Chaka Chak; the team decided to have a grand event today to launch the entire music album, which is contributed by A.R. Rahman.

In the pics that we received from the huge celebration, we could spot numerous notable celebs at the event to support the Atrangi Re team. Starting off with the movie’s cast, Akshay Kumar looked deviously handsome in all-black suit and tinted sunglasses. On the other hand, the lady of the hour, Sara Ali Khan was a sight to behold in her gorgeous, white gown. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress looked like an absolute angel and was the only one in a light-coloured attire in the pictures. Apart from her, it seemed like all the men were following an all black-theme. Both A.R. Rahman and director Aanand L. Rai looked quite dapper in their smart, black attires.

A. R. Rahman, who composed the folk-classical-based tunes for the film score and soundtrack, established his second collaboration with the filmmaker Rai after Raanjhanaa, with lyrics given by Irshad Kamil. Shreya Ghoshal and Dhanush also contribute to the soundtrack. Atrangi Re is all set to make its theatrical release this Christmas eve.

