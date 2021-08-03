PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta cut ‘Unlocking Cinema' cake as they launch Bell Bottom trailer

The much-anticipated film ‘Bell Bottom’ trailer has finally been released today. The film stars , Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from them Lara Dutta and will also be seen in the pivotal roles. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the trailer was launched in the national capital. The spy thriller was supposed to release in theatres on July 27, 2021, but owing to a pandemic the release has been postponed. And now will be releasing on August 19 this year.

The trailer launch photos have been released. And Akshay is looking handsome in a black and white printed hooded T-shirt. He has completed the look with black jeans and shoes. Vaani was looking stunning in peach colour ethnic attire. She was wearing a long kurta with silver embroidery on it. The actress completed her look with soft makeup and let her hair open. Needless to say, that she was looking very pretty. Lara Dutta kept it to simple but yet so stylish.

She was wearing a leopard printed skirt and plain black colour top. All three were wearing a mask while cutting the cake. They did not remove it. Cakes were kept with ‘Unlock Cinemas’ written on them.

Take a look at the photos here:

is accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav, and daughter . Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh were also snapped along with the film's cast in the morning at the airport. The film has been in the news ever since the actor had released the poster. It is expected that it is inspired by real events.

