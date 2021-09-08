PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar visits Aanand L Rai as filmmaker's mother passes away

Akshay Kumar dealt a personal loss on Wednesday as his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away. While the actor was dealing with this tragic loss, his close friend and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother passed away on the same morning. Several reports stated that Rai lost his mum on Wednesday morning.

Despite his own personal tragedy, Akshay arrived at the Oshiwara crematorium on Wednesday evening to pay his last respects to Aanand L Rai's mother. The actor was seen arriving in a white kurta with his security and team. He was snapped entering the crematorium.

Take a look at some of the photos below:

On Wednesday, took to social media to announce the demise of his mother. The actor tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."