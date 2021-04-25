PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep it simple and stylish as they return from Maldives

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned from Maldives. Today, they were spotted at the airport while coming out.

and have finally returned from their vacation to the Maldives. The couple had spent some quality time together in the Maldives. Both jetted off to beach destination after being tested negative. A few weeks back, both actors were tested positive and went under home quarantine. During vacation, the couple did not share any pictures on social media. The Maldives is currently a hot favourite destination for Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor also returned after spending a good time with her friends. Her workout videos with Sara Ali Khan went viral.

Coming back to Ali and Ranbir, the couple kept it simple as they were seen coming out of the airport. The Highway actress opted for blue short denim and a plain white T-shirt. She paired it with a camouflage jacket. While Ranbir also managed to look cool in a grey T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Both were seen wearing masks and did not wave at shutterbugs. They were seen walking with their heads down. It is to be noted here that the couple was trolled for going on vacation amid this pandemic situation.

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next untitled film. will be sharing screen space with him. Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film trailer is already out and had received a lot of praise. The actress's performance was hailed by her fans. Both actors will be seen together in Brahmastra.

Check their pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

