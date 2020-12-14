PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped in their casual best at the airport as they leave for Goa

While Alia Bhatt was shooting for RRR in Hyderabad and Ranbir Kapoor was in Dubai, looks like the couple are now catching up on some quality time.

Lovebirds and graced the paparazzi with a combined appearance at the Mumbai airport as they were snapped together after a long time. While Alia was shooting for RRR in Hyderabad and Ranbir was in Dubai, looks like the couple are now catching up on some quality time. Alia and Ranbir were seen entering the airport and kept their travel outfits basic, casual and comfortable.

Ranbir chose different shades of blue as he wore denims, a blue checkered shirt and a blue jacket to keep himself warm. He also sported a blue cap, shades and the customary mask. As for Alia, the actress looked stylish as she chose an olive green joggers and jacket set. She wore a white crop top which read, "Don't kill my vibe." She completed her look with a pair of uber cool sunglasses and white sneakers.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's latest airport photos below:

Alia returned to Mumbai on Saturday night after spending a few days in Hyderabad where she shot for SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR. The actress will be starring in the film alongside south actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Meanwhile, Ranbir has been spotted quite a few times in the city post his dubbing session for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen onscreen for the first time in Brahmastra and while the film was set to release this month, it has now been pushed to 2021. However, no release date has been announced as yet.

