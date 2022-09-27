PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the construction site of their new home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial did not only break box-office records but also won the hearts of his fans. Now there is a lot of hype about parts 2 and 3 of the trilogy, but the makers are trying hard to keep everything under wraps. Well, as Ranbir and Alia have found some free time from their hectic schedules, these two are focussing on the construction of their new house and were spotted on the construction site today. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on the construction site of their new house

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are building their dream house together and often used to get spotted at the construction site. Well, these two have been quite busy with their work schedules but have finally managed to find time to visit the construction site. These two stood on a higher floor and with whatever little is visible in the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a pink and grey jacket while Ranbir can be seen wearing a white tee with a blue cap. Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictures: