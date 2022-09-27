PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the construction site of their new home
Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit the construction site of their new home today.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of their recently released movie Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial did not only break box-office records but also won the hearts of his fans. Now there is a lot of hype about parts 2 and 3 of the trilogy, but the makers are trying hard to keep everything under wraps. Well, as Ranbir and Alia have found some free time from their hectic schedules, these two are focussing on the construction of their new house and were spotted on the construction site today.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on the construction site of their new house
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are building their dream house together and often used to get spotted at the construction site. Well, these two have been quite busy with their work schedules but have finally managed to find time to visit the construction site. These two stood on a higher floor and with whatever little is visible in the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a pink and grey jacket while Ranbir can be seen wearing a white tee with a blue cap.
Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pictures:
Alia Bhatt’s work front
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. The trailer of this film also starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot released recently and has been creating a lot of hype. Apart from this, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.
Ranbir Kapoor’s work front
Talking about Ranbir Kapoor he has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Animal Kapoor. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.
