PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor strike a picture perfect look in pink and black as they return from Goa

While Ranbir Kapoor donned an all black look, Alia Bhatt popped in pink as the actress went head to toe in a bright pink look. Check out the photos below.

Lovebirds and are back in the city after their quick visit to Goa. The actors were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning as they arrived from the coastal state. Alia and Ranbir struck a picture perfect airport look as the couple opted for monochrome colours. While Ranbir donned an all black look, Alia popped in pink as the actress went head to toe in a bright pink look.

Ranbir and Alia waved out to the paps as they exited the terminal and made their way to the car. Both of them sported sunglasses, masks and carried their own version of sling bags. Alia, who usually wears neutral tones for her airport looks, was a surprise as she donned a bright pink tracksuit. Not just that, Alia also wore bright pink sneakers and tinted shades.

As for Ranbir, the actor broke the monotony in his all-black outfit with white sneakers. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia flew to Goa on Monday afternoon to watch Mumbai City FC's game in the Indian Super League. In Goa, the couple looked adorable as they twinned in jerseys.

Take a look at Alia and Ranbir's airport photos below:

Alia was seen rooting for Mumbai City FC as she accompanied Ranbir on the stands. For the uninitiated, the Wake Up Sid actor owns a football team named Mumbai City FC. The lovebirds were also snapped enjoying the game as they posed for the cameras for an official photo.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt roots for beau Ranbir Kapoor’s team Mumbai City FC during Indian Super League 2020; See Pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×