PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt breaks black monotone with red statement bag, blends comfort & style with perfection

Time and again, Bollywood celebs flaunt their glamorous designer-filled wardrobe as they make public appearances in the city of dream, Mumbai. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all and been floored. But what attracts us more is the casual off-duty style that makes them more relatable. And the recent one that caught our eyes was actor Alia Bhatt’s style. Her chic style has enamoured us many times, but her funky persona has grabbed our attention this time.

While arriving at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, Alia Bhatt opted for an all-black comfy look that surely had the fashion police stunned. The Brahmastra actor opted for a black velvet sweatshirt which was paired with matching joggers. Alia Bhatt completed her chic airport fashion with a red statement bag and white spotless shoes to break the monotony of her look. While perfectly blending style and comfort, Alia left her sleek hair open as the camera captured her. The actor’s generous gesture also made a fans’ day, as she agreed to take some brief time out to pose with them.

Take a look at her photos below:

Speaking of her professional front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be a part of big-budgeted movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa are a few other projects that Alia has been roped in for. In addition to this, rumours of her being a part of a Hollywood movie has also surfaced online.

