PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt caught dancing on a taxi roof in the middle of traffic grabs attention

Alia Bhatt is on a roll and has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. The actress is always busy with her shoot. Well, she is also one of paps favourite actresses to click. Whenever she steps out of her house, paps never leave a chance to click her. Alia Bhatt was recently spotted shooting for one of her projects in the middle of the traffic in the city as she was dancing on the roof of a taxi with a loudspeaker in her hand.

In the pictures that have come out, Alia Bhatt can be spotted in casual attire. Dressed in blue denim and blue top and a red jacket on top, the actress looked stunning. She left her hair open and completed her look with white sports shoes. Alia sported minimal makeup and held a loudspeaker in her hand as she stood on a taxi roof. It looks as if Alia is singing a song and dancing on the taxi roof. Reportedly, the actress was shooting for an upcoming project that has not yet been disclosed. But, it sure must have been a sight to behold for all her fans to see her dancing in the middle of the road.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when she was enjoying her time with her sister and mother in the Maldives, Alia had shared a lovely snap on Instagram in a blue swimsuit and left everyone in awe. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

