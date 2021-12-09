PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt decks up in ethnic attire for airport; Is she off to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding?
Alia was spotted wearing green and pink ethnic attire. She was wearing a green kurta paired with a pink colour jacket opened on the front. To complete the look, the actress wore simple heels and let her hair open. She did not apply any makeup and flaunted her natural skin. While coming out of the car she waved at the shutterbugs and posed for them. Well, we are not sure if she is invited to the wedding or not. But, it was reported that Alia is one of the invitees and might be heading for the wedding.
It is worth mentioning here that the actress will be working with Katrina in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.
Take a look at the photos here:
Coming back to the RRR trailer, it is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.
Also Read: RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film