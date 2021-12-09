PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt decks up in ethnic attire for airport; Is she off to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding?

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 09, 2021 04:25 PM IST  |  26K
   
News,Katrina Kaif,alia bhatt,Vicky Kaushal
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt decks up in ethnic attire for airport; Is she off to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding?
Advertisement

The D-Day has finally arrived! One of the most gorgeous-looking couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot. The pre-wedding festivities had already begun on December 7 and all the guests had also arrived. The couple is trending on social media ever since rumours of them getting married surfaced. Well, apart from this, Alia Bhatt is also trending today as her upcoming film RRR's trailer has finally been released. The actress is being appreciated for her look in the film. She is essaying the role of Sita. She was spotted at the airport today in ethnic attire. Is she is heading for the grand wedding in Rajasthan?

Alia was spotted wearing green and pink ethnic attire. She was wearing a green kurta paired with a pink colour jacket opened on the front. To complete the look, the actress wore simple heels and let her hair open. She did not apply any makeup and flaunted her natural skin. While coming out of the car she waved at the shutterbugs and posed for them. Well, we are not sure if she is invited to the wedding or not. But, it was reported that Alia is one of the invitees and might be heading for the wedding.

It is worth mentioning here that the actress will be working with Katrina in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. 

Take a look at the photos here:

alia-bhatt-pics
alia-bhatt-pics
 
alia-bhatt-pics
 
 
alia-bhatt-pics
 
alia-bhatt-pics
alia-bhatt-pics

Coming back to the RRR trailer, it is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Also Read: RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : Boyfriend stealer aunty
REPLY 0 35 minutes ago