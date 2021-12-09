PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt decks up in ethnic attire for airport; Is she off to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding?

The D-Day has finally arrived! One of the most gorgeous-looking couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot. The pre-wedding festivities had already begun on December 7 and all the guests had also arrived. The couple is trending on social media ever since rumours of them getting married surfaced. Well, apart from this, Alia Bhatt is also trending today as her upcoming film RRR's trailer has finally been released. The actress is being appreciated for her look in the film. She is essaying the role of Sita. She was spotted at the airport today in ethnic attire. Is she is heading for the grand wedding in Rajasthan?

Alia was spotted wearing green and pink ethnic attire. She was wearing a green kurta paired with a pink colour jacket opened on the front. To complete the look, the actress wore simple heels and let her hair open. She did not apply any makeup and flaunted her natural skin. While coming out of the car she waved at the shutterbugs and posed for them. Well, we are not sure if she is invited to the wedding or not. But, it was reported that Alia is one of the invitees and might be heading for the wedding.

It is worth mentioning here that the actress will be working with Katrina in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.