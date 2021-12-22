PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt gives her silver glimmer game a cape sleeves upgrade, looks ravishing at BFFs wedding

December has literally become the most beautiful time of the year for many Bollywood celebs. While some have gotten hitched, others are making headlines as they attend their close-one’s weddings. Speaking of which, Actor Alia Bhatt in the recent few days has been stealing limelight with her stunning appearances at her BFF Meghan Goyal’s pre-wedding celebration. Be it her bachelorette or wedding festivities, several photos and videos of her having a gala time with her BFF squad have surfaced online.

Now, on Tuesday, December 21, her BFF has finally tied the knot with her soulmate and Alia Bhatt did not miss the chance to glam up the wedding day with her silver glimmer avatar. The star opted for a modern look that has completely left the fashion police stunned. The RRR star was seen donning a silver crop to featuring dramatic cape-sleeves. Brown lips, pink cheeks completed the makeup of the star. Meanwhile, statement diamond earrings rounded off her entire look.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. Currently, she is busy promoting her film RRR. Speaking of RRR, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai has been organised by the makers. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will make a special guest appearance during the movie launch. In addition to this, even director Karan Johar will reportedly host ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan' chat session during the launch.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century.

