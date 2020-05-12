PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor at late Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet

Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet: Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, along with other Kapoor family members at late Rishi Kapoor's 13th-day prayer meeting.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The legendary actor battled with leukemia before he succumbed to the disease two weeks ago. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. Over the past few days, photos from the actor's cremation ceremony, videos from Banganga where , and immersed the Kapoor family member's ashes, and tributes from Rishi's family members have been making the headlines. Today, several stars came together for the late actor's 13th-day prayer meet.

While it is a given that Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were present at the venue, Alia also attended the prayer meeting. The paparazzi captured the actress with her beau. Alia was seen wearing a mask, seated beside Ranbir in the car as the cameras captured the duo. The photos were shared by the paparazzi after a photo of Riddhima and Ranbir from the prayer meet was shared online.

Alia has been by Ranbir's side ever since Rishi flew to New York City for treated. The actress has been showing her support to the family from the time Rishi was diagnosed with the illness. She was even present at the cremation, video calling - what is to believed - Riddhima as the latter was on the road, travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai to join the family after Rishi's death. Alia also paid a tribute to the star on Instagram. She penned a heartfelt note for the actor.

