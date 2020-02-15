PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps her airport look super chic and comfy as she leaves for Filmfare in Assam

Alia looked super chic in her airport outfit today as she chose a basic black and grey outfit. Alia's jacket and glasses had all our attention as well as her chunky black shoes.

Just a day after clocking one year of her memorable film Gully Boy, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday afternoon leaving for Assam. All of B-town seems to be heading to the north-eastern state for the Filmfare Awards which are slated to be held today evening. Alia looked super chic in her airport outfit today as she chose a basic black and grey outfit. Alia's jacket and glasses had all our attention as well as her chunky black shoes.

Apart from Alia, Ananya Panday was also spotted at the airport as she left for Assam. Yesterday, celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, , , Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and were spotted leaving for Assam. Karan also took to Instagram to share a super fun video from inside their jet. It definitely seemed like a joy ride we would love to be on.

Check out Alia Bhatt's pictures from the Mumbai airport:

The year 2019 was a bumpy ride for the actress at the box office. She gave a blockbuster hit, Gully Boy, with Ranveer Singh. However, things did not seem too bright when Kalank released. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer tanked massively at the box office and turned out to be a flop given its massive production budget.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

