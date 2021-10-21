PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it casual in pink pants & cool tee as she gets clicked arriving at dubbing studio
Coming back to her pictures, she was spotted today at the dubbing studio in her causals. Well, even in the simple and casual look she was looking nice. Alia kept it very simple with no makeup, leaving her hair open. She was seen warmly greeting the shutterbugs but did not remove the mask. The actress came out of her car and walked with a distance while greeting them. The Highway actress was wearing a light colour t-shirt and pink pants.
Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release on January 7, 2022.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Apart from this, Alia will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and she also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actress has completed the shooting of her debut production venture ‘Darlings’. Sharing a picture of her first day on sets on Instagram, Alia had written, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”
