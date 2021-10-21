PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it casual in pink pants & cool tee as she gets clicked arriving at dubbing studio

Alia Bhatt is a very hard-working actress and is often spotted at the dubbing studio. Well, the actress has recently returned from her vacation with her mother and sister and it looks like she is completing all her pending work now. The actress has a few films lined up in her kitty currently but the most talked about one is Gangubai Kathiawadi which has been taking all limelight after its trailer was released. Her performance was hailed by everyone including celebrities. It is releasing next year.

Coming back to her pictures, she was spotted today at the dubbing studio in her causals. Well, even in the simple and casual look she was looking nice. Alia kept it very simple with no makeup, leaving her hair open. She was seen warmly greeting the shutterbugs but did not remove the mask. The actress came out of her car and walked with a distance while greeting them. The Highway actress was wearing a light colour t-shirt and pink pants.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release on January 7, 2022.