PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it casual in pink pants & cool tee as she gets clicked arriving at dubbing studio

Updated on Oct 21, 2021 08:50 PM IST  |  22.1K
   
News,Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhatt,Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt is a very hard-working actress and is often spotted at the dubbing studio. Well, the actress has recently returned from her vacation with her mother and sister and it looks like she is completing all her pending work now. The actress has a few films lined up in her kitty currently but the most talked about one is Gangubai Kathiawadi which has been taking all limelight after its trailer was released. Her performance was hailed by everyone including celebrities. It is releasing next year.

Coming back to her pictures, she was spotted today at the dubbing studio in her causals. Well, even in the simple and casual look she was looking nice. Alia kept it very simple with no makeup, leaving her hair open. She was seen warmly greeting the shutterbugs but did not remove the mask. The actress came out of her car and walked with a distance while greeting them. The Highway actress was wearing a light colour t-shirt and pink pants. 

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release on January 7, 2022.

Take a look at the pictures here:

alia-pics
 
alia-pics
 
alia-pics
 
alia-pics
 
alia-pics
 
alia-pics
 
alia-pics

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and she also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the actress has completed the shooting of her debut production venture ‘Darlings’. Sharing a picture of her first day on sets on Instagram, Alia had written, “Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : She comes across as simple and innocent .
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Pretty in pink
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Pretty in pink..!!<333
REPLY 0 9 hours ago

