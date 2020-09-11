  1. Home
PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt keeps it casual in a striped blue dress & yellow mask as she exits Karan Johar’s office

Alia Bhatt was snapped as she headed to the old Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. The gorgeous star was snapped in a casual dress as she stepped out for work.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 07:34 pm
Friday began on a high note for fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as reports came in that the duo has resumed work on their upcoming fantasy action film Brahmastra. Amid this, in the evening, Alia was snapped at the Dharma Productions office. Karan Johar's production house is bankrolling Brahmastra and today, the actress was snapped at the office. The gorgeous star had been staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic and only on select occasions was snapped in the city. 

On Friday, Alia was seen sitting in her car when she was snapped by the paparazzi while coming out from the Dharma Productions office. Clad in a casual blue and white striped dress, Alia was seen taking proper precautions in a yellow mask with a cute photo on it. The gorgeous star had tied up her hair in a bun and was seen exiting Karan Johar's office on a rainy evening. Fans of the actress have been excited to see her back on the sets of a film. 

Meanwhile, reports have come in that the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji is working on post-production work and is planning to make short videos to introduce fans to the world of Brahmastra. Reportedly, as per Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir and Alia have kicked off dubbing for the film and soon will resume shooting for the remaining portions that will be apparently spread over 10-12 days. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photos at Karan Johar's office:

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume work on Brahmastra; Amitabh Bachchan to join couple to film final schedule

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

yuckk as always

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

boycott kjo's puppet & mahesh bhatt beti

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

We will boycott all your movies uglia, u are done!!

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Did I just hear ‘the gorgeous star’? He he he. That must be the biggest joke of the season. Flopmastra loading .... ha ha ha

