PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt slays in camouflage outfit as she returns to Mumbai post shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Alia Bhatt, who was in Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli's RRR shoot, was recently spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai. The actress looked beautiful in a camouflage outfit.

The gorgeous is all set to take the South Film Industry by storm as she is making her debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The actress had jetted off to Hyderabad to commence the shooting last week. The Udta Punjab star had also shared a picture with the ace film filmmaker as she joined him on the first day of the shooting. And, now Alia is back in the bay post the film’s shoot and was recently spotted by the shutterbugs at the Kalina airport.

The 27-year-old star was seen wearing a military green camouflage outfit and slayed it like a pro. The diva looked stunning with her makeup game on point. She teamed up her camouflage attire with black boots that complimented her overall chic look. In the photos, the actress can be seen getting inside the car. Alia happily posed for the paparazzi. She also sported a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. With her hair tied in a ponytail, the Highway star opted for a minimal makeup look and flaunted her natural beauty. Needless to say, Alia has yet again won our hearts with her style statement and has impressed the fashion police.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Meanwhile, RRR is touted to be one of the highly anticipated films of 2021. SS Rajamouli's directorial also stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Besides this, Alia also has interesting lineups in Bollywood. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan. The stunning diva also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiadwadi in her kitty.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

