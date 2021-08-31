PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt snapped at Delhi airport as she returns from Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt took a short trip to Bulgaria and back as she was snapped at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon. The actress was seen leaving for the European nation in the wee hours at Mumbai international airport last week. In a matter of five days, the actress returned to the national capital and looks like will soon be reaching Mumbai.

The paparazzi spotted Alia at the Delhi airport with her crew and the airport staff. Once more, the actress was seen wearing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cap. She styled it with a black velvet tracksuit. Alia's head-to-toe all black look was definitely all things stylish. She completed it with a small backpack and chunky black sneakers.

While in Bulgaria, Alia gave her fans a night view of the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia from her hotel room window. And while snapping it, she captured her reflection in the window as well.

Check out 's Delhi airport photos below:

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt visited Bulgaria. Earlier, she was shooting for Brahmastra with boyfriend and actor and director Ayan Mukerji in the European nation.

