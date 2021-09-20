PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt turns ‘setting girl’ with pretty balloons as dad Mahesh Bhatt celebrates 73rd birthday

Reputed director, producer, and screenwriter Mahesh Bhatt clocked another year today, on September 20th. As Bhatt turns a year older, daughters Pooja and Alia have seized the opportunity and the occasion to celebrate their old man’s birthday with a lot of joy and smiles. A few moments back, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her social media space and treated netizens to a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebrations. Pooja shared a couple of adorable pictures which feature Alia, dad Mahesh Bhatt, and a few adorable balloons too!

In the first picture shared by Pooja, we can see Mahesh Bhatt and Alia smile their bright smiles at the camera. Both of them can be seen twinning in black for the special night. Alia can be seen clad in a black cropped shirt paired with high-waisted, ripped black denims and black slippers. Dad Mahesh Bhatt, who is standing in front of Alia, is seen donning a black tee and blue denims. The words, “A passion that burns without purpose” are printed on his tee. Alia is seen holding two huge transparent balloons with the words ‘Simplicity’ and “Happy Birthday Pops!” imprinted on them. In the second picture, we see Alia making a funny-looking shocked face at the camera.

These pictures totally capture the joy of the moment. Sharing them Pooja wrote a caption that read, “The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl” presumably referring to Alia handling the birthday balloons for the occasion.

Take a look:

In no time, the comments section was filled with birthday wishes for the director from netizens. While one user wrote, “Happy Birthday”, another wrote, “God bless you”. A third user’s comment read, “Most talented director and lovely aliaaaaa”.

Mahesh Bhatt is best known for his films like Saaransh, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin among many others. Mahesh Bhatt and his daughters collaborated in the 2020 film Sadak 2, with him turning director and Pooja and Alia featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

