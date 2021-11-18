PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt welcomes winter in style in tie dye sweatshirt as she gets clicked in the city
In the photos, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing colourful tie-dye sweatshirt with purple colour jeggings. She paired the outfit with sports shoes. The actress was not wearing any makeup and flaunts her flawless skin. She left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs too. The actress even waved at them. Coming to the film, it is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named Gangubai Kothewali. The trailer was highly appreciated by the fans.
The film features Alia in a never-before avatar and fans of the star have been looking forward to her performance in the film. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in a cameo.
Take a look at her pictures here:
Currently, she is shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, a video of Alia from the sets was shared by Karan Johar which went viral. In the video, Karan was seen asking Alia back-to-back rapid-fire questions and the actress seemed to be enjoying the conversations while waiting for her shot. The film also Ranveer Singh in the lead role..
