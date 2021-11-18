PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt welcomes winter in style in tie dye sweatshirt as she gets clicked in the city

Alia Bhatt knows how to make head turns. The actress is known for acing comfort with fashion in cool casuals. She has been keeping herself busy in films and recently announced the new release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will release on 18th February 2022. The reason behind this change in dates hasn’t been stated. Amid this, the actress was spotted in the city today. She was seen in a tie-dye sweatshirt as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs.

In the photos, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing colourful tie-dye sweatshirt with purple colour jeggings. She paired the outfit with sports shoes. The actress was not wearing any makeup and flaunts her flawless skin. She left her hair open and posed for the shutterbugs too. The actress even waved at them. Coming to the film, it is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai that is about a woman named Gangubai Kothewali. The trailer was highly appreciated by the fans.

The film features Alia in a never-before avatar and fans of the star have been looking forward to her performance in the film. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in a cameo.