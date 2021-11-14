PHOTOS: Amid wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif spotted in all black attire at airport

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours are everywhere in the headlines. The couple, who is yet to make an official announcement, is being spotted in the city often. Well, recently Vicky was seen with Sara Ali Khan where shutterbugs tried to ask him about the wedding but he completely ignored it. There are rumours that the couple has opted for a December wedding and zeroed Rajasthan as their wedding destination. Amid these rumours, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport. She has returned to the city.

On Saturday morning she was spotted leaving the city at the airport and the same day late in the evening she was seen returning. The actress did not change her attire as she was seen wearing all-black attire. The actress wore black casual pants with a black colour sweatshirt. She kept wearing her mask and wave at shutterbugs from a distance. After Diwali, a rumour of the couple’s Roka ceremony was also doing around. It was reported that the ceremony took place on Diwali amid the presence of both sides’ family members.

This will be the first sighting of Katrina Kaif after the roka ceremony rumour. The couple will be exchanging vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur.

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. This will be the third installment. The actors went for the shooting earlier this year. And Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham.