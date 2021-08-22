PHOTOS: Amitabh Bachchan gets snapped at Lilavati hospital with Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan got spotted outside the Lilavati hospital with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Both father and daughter were clicked by the members of the paparazzi as they were stepping out of the hospital and going in their car. The reason for the hospital visit is unknown. Amitabh Bachchan got snapped by the photographers as he stepped out of the hospital and in his car while he was leaving from the premises. Amitabh and Shweta got photographed outside of the hospital during the evening hours.

Both of them were following COVID 19 protocols and were wearing face masks. Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a major throwback picture on his Instagram. He posted a picture from the ’70s wearing a suit with a bow tie. Several celebrities took to Instagram and commented on the picture. , who is a big fan of the legendary actor took to the comment section and expressed his love for the superstar by writing, “Heartthrob!”. Farhan Akhtar also took to the comment section and wrote, “Super” along with star emojis.

Shweta Bachchan had also commented on the post and wrote, “Love you”. Prolific cricketer Virender Sehwag also mentioned a heart and a fire emoji in the comments. Rohit expressed himself by commenting, “Omg” along with lovely emojis. Amitabh Bachchan has a major lineup of films either waiting to be shot or get a release. His latest theatrical release Chehra will be out in the cinemas on 27 August and co-stars Emraan Hashmi. He has finished filming ‘Goodbye’ which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in the leading roles.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh calls Amitabh Bachchan 'heart throb' as Big B reminisces younger days with a monochrome photo