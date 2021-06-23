Photos: Amitabh Bachchan makes a style statement in navy blue suit; Spotted arriving for shoot

Be it a shoot, award, or a party, Amitabh Bachchan is known to always make a statement always. The actor was recently spotted for a shoot.

In Mumbai, the unlock phase has begun and along with it, the shooting for films and shows has also been permitted, following which many Bollywood actors and actresses are stepping out to continue shooting for their films that were left incomplete. Veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted on Wednesday and all eyes were on him as he stood tall styling a mixed navy blue suit. The actor was making his way out of his car and later a vanity van to the set.

Amitabh Bachchan was arriving for a shoot in Bandra and when he was spotted, many people gathered to see him. Recently, Mr. Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a selfie donning a mask and bandana with glasses. Big B captioned the picture as, “7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION :“every day in ever way things will get better and better and better”, marking the first day of shoot since the second lockdown was lifted.

The veteran actor was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. On the work front, Big B is going to have a busy year as he will be seen in many films. The actor’s upcoming films include ‘Chehre’ by Rumi Jafry, ‘Jhund’, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Butterfly’, ‘Shankya’, ‘Mayday’ and ‘Good Bye’. Big B will also star with in ‘The Intern’ a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film of the same name.

