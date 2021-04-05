PHOTOS: Ananya Panday adds a touch of style to her comfy outfit as she gets papped post a shoot in the city

Ananya Panday keeps it casual yet stylish as she was snapped today post wrapping up a shoot. Check out her photos below.

Actor Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. The stunner, who made her acting debut with the 2019 release Student of the Year 2, has managed to create a space for herself in the hearts of the audience in just two years. The Khaali Peeli actress is also all set to take the South Film industry by storm as she is making her South debut with Liger alongside superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from her acting prowess, Ananya is also known for making heads turn with her fashion sense. Her stunning dressing style is seen when she steps out in the city.

Today, the stunning actress was snapped by shutterbugs post a shoot in the city. For the outing, Ananya kept it stylish yet comfy. She can be seen wearing a chic top that she teamed up with white denim shorts. She completed her casual look with white sneakers. The Pati Patni Aur Who star looked beautiful with her hairdo on point. In the photos, she can also be seen happily posing for shutterbugs from the distance. Ananya, who is known to be a pap-friendly celeb, also gave her candid shots to photographers.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s photos below:

Meanwhile, talking about Liger, the forthcoming film has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Early, in January this year, the first poster of the film was released. Sharing the same on her Twitter, Ananya had written, “Lion @ Dharmamovies & Tiger @ PuriConnects This duo embarking to cross all linguistic barriers and Roar together. Presenting Rowdy @ TheDeverakondra as Liger. And i am very excited and grateful to be a part of this.”

The actress also has Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her lineup.

