PHOTOS: Ananya Panday is all smiles as she poses with Khaali Peeli co star Ishaan Khatter post dance rehearsal

Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter which is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in the year 2019 in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff has been receiving a lot of praise for her stunning performance as Tapasya Singh in her recently released movie Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya has a huge fan following and is an idol to many. With just two films old, the actress has gained a lot of popularity. Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Since the shoot of the film has begun, Ananya is often spotted with Ishaan in the city. Recently, Ananya was spotted with Ishaan post their dance rehearsals. The actress looked cute in a white crop top with white mini denim. She paired her look with a green and mustard coloured jacket. On the other hand, Ishaan looked handsome in a grey coloured ganji with blue denim. The two were seen posing with a little fan of theirs. Ananya and Ishaan couldn't stop smiling while the paps snapped the two.

If media reports are to be believed, both Ishaan and Ananya have performed their own stunts for Khaali Peeli. Other than the two of them, the action thriller also features Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat and Deshna Duggad in significant roles. The movie happens to be an official remake of Taxiwala, a 2018 Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. It has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan.

