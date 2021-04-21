PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Bhavna Panday clicked by the shutterbugs at airport before jetting off to New York

Amidst growing pandemic and increase in lockdown in Mumbai, Ananya Panday and Bhavna Panday set off for a vacation in New York City, see PICS.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer, and Deepika have left Mumbai city for a time being considering the lockdown has gotten much stricter in the city. Amidst the rise in covid cases, Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday with mother Bhavna Panday were spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs as they went in to board a flight to New York City. India has perhaps one of the world’s worse COVID situation right now while America is returning back to its feet.

The movement restriction is not as restricted in New York as it is in Mumbai these days and will be for more than a week or so. All shooting in Mumbai have been stopped for the time being and movie stars are finding time in their hands for vacations. Both Ananya and Bhavna had covered their faces with masks and kept maintaining social distancing from the photographers. Ananya was wearing a colorful printed oversized hoody with black leggings paired perfectly with white sneakers.

On the work front, Ananya’s last film so far Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter did not rack in the moolah and got less than loving reviews from the critics as well. She currently has two upcoming films under her belt namely Liger and Untitled Shakun Batra project, both are produced by Dharma Productions. Liger is her first Hindi, Telugu bilingual co-starring superstar Vijay Deverakonda. She is co-starring with Siddhant Chaturvedi and in the prestigious Shakun Batra project. Liger has an announced release date of 9 September though Shakun’s film doesn’t have a date or a title yet.

