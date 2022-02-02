PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa look uber cool as they step out for Gehraiyaan promotions

Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa has been receiving an overwhelming response ever since its trailer was released. The film which deals complexities of a relationship is releasing on February 11. And to maintain the excitement level among the fans, the lead actors are seen promoting the film. Today, Ananya and Dhairya were seen at the promotions. They wore casuals and were looking cool. Ahead of promotion, the actress also shared her look on Instagram.

Ananya was wearing a denim look. She wore light shade colour jeans paired with a short denim jacket. And Dhairya was wearing dark brown colour pants with a white tee. Both smiled for the cameras as they posed together. Dhairya is essaying the role of Deepika’s husband and Ananya will be seen as her cousin. Siddhant is playing the role of Ananya’s love interest. Well, the title track is already out and fans just can’t keep calm. They loved Deepika’s performance and praised her.

The film is helmed by Shakun Batra and due to COVID-19, the makers opted for a digital release. The whole shooting is done in Goa.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Fans also loved fresh pair of Deepika and Siddhant. They have been adorning their chemistry. This will be the first time that Siddhant will be working with Deepika and Ananya. He has worked with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. This Shakun Batra directorial is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

