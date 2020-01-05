PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter take a chopper ride to shoot for Khaali Peeli

Ishaan looked handsome donning a white plain t-shirt and camouflaged cargo pants, on the other hand, Ananya looked cute in a blue coloured printed sweatshirt and black coloured ripped off pants.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Since the first day of the shoot, Ananya has been sharing photos and videos from the sets on her social media account. Today, Ananya along with her co-star Ishaan had taken a private chopper ride for her shoot. The two took the ride from Pawan Hans in Noida. Ishaan looked handsome donning a white plain t-shirt and camouflaged cargo pants.

Ishaan paired his look with a pair of cool shades and black sports shoes. On the other hand, Ananya looked cute in a blue coloured printed sweatshirt and black coloured ripped off pants. The actress had kept her hair open and was carrying her white handbag with AP initials in it and a Peppa Peg key chain. The actress opted for a no-makeup look. Ananya waved hi to the paps who snapped her. Ananya and Ishaan even posed and clicked selfies with the officers of Pawan Hans.

Talking about Khaali Peeli, the drama action thriller film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banner of Zee Studios. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Taxiwala. The movie is set to hit the screens on 12 June 2020. Besides this, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan will be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy with , Tanya Maniktala and Rasika Duggal. The movie is all set to release on June 2020.

Check out Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

