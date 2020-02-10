PHOTOS: Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi step out in the city and it has us excited for their film

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped late in the evening as they went out and about in the city. Check out the photos right here.

Paparazzi spotting celebrities is a common phenomenon in the city of dreams Mumbai and today late in the evening, the duo of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi had our attention as they headed to a cafe. The two of them have recently been in the news not just for their films but also because of their photos from 's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday. While Ananya shared photos with the twins, Siddhant shared photos along with her and the twins and it soon grabbed the attention of many.

The two of them have been familiar with each other for a long time now before they signed the film together and today, as they were snapped together yet again, we sure think that we want in on the movie really soon. Both of them kept their outfits casual as usual with Ananya pairing off her maroon track pants with a crop top and tied up ponytail while Siddhant put together a black and white ensemble with his ever so charming smile.

Check out Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos:

The two are gearing up for a film together with also co-starring the film and while this is an interesting trio to look at, both Ananya and Siddhant too, have spoken about their excitement for a film with the diva.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

