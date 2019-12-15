Ananya Panday brightens up the weekend with her adorable smile and cool look; View Pics

On Sunday afternoon, Ananya Panday was spotted in the city. The actress looked as fresh as daisy in an all-white attire

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar is currently happy with the success of the film. The actress has received applauds for her performance in the film as the glamourous Tapasya Singh aka Woh. During the promotions, Ananya and Kartik were total goofballs and often were seen sharing funny videos on social media from behind-the-scenes of the same. Recently, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived for attending an event in a red coloured off-shoulder dress.

With just two films old, Ananya follows a massive fan following. From her gym looks to her party looks to her casual looks, the actress just makes everyone go in awe of her. On Sunday afternoon, Ananya Panday was spotted in the city. The actress looked as fresh as daisy in an all-white attire. She was donning a white tube top with floral prints and white ripped jeans. She paired her look with silver coloured sports shoes and her adorable smile. The Student Of The Year 2 actress posed in style for the paps. She looked stunning in her cool and casual look.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares dance clip with Ananya Panday from their film’s promotion; Latter asks ‘Missing me?’)

Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, it has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It happens to be a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. Besides this Ananya has started shooting for her next Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

Check out Ananya Panday's pictures here:

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

Read More