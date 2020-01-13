PHOTOS: Ananya Panday enjoys her DDLJ moment at the shoot location of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday has recently shared a few pictures from the shoot location of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli. Check out her latest pictures.

The beautiful actress Ananya Panday always manages to be in the news one way or the other and all for good reasons! The stunning beauty made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Student of the Year 2 last year which was helmed by . Well, there is no doubt that Ananya has been able to showcase her acting prowess in her very first movie. The actress gave a stellar performance in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, her second movie too.

For the unversed, Ananya is currently busy shooting in Wai, Maharashtra for her next movie which is titled Khaali Peeli. Recently, the actress has shared few pictures from the location in which she can be seen enjoying her ‘DDLJ’ moments. Ananya is seen posing in between tall grasses in one of the pictures where she does the epic ‘palat’ moment from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Clad in a blue tank top and white shorts, the actress looks effortlessly chic as usual.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

Talking about Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the much talked – about movie. The comedy thriller has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is directed by Maqbool Khan. The first look of Khaali Peeli was unveiled back in the month of August this year. It happens to be a remake of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Taxiwala and is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.

