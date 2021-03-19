PHOTOS: Ananya Panday goes the casual way with a black floral dress as she steps out in the city

Ananya Panday was spotted outside Dharma office. She was looking very pretty in her black dress which was giving summer vibes.

Ananya Panday surely knows how to remain in the limelight and she ensures it whenever stepping out in the public domain. And we have got proof! The Khaali Peeli actress is known not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial fashion choices. She can ace any attire with ease. She looks beautiful even in a simple dress too. Yesterday, she was spotted at Versova in a simple white crop top with plain blue jeans. Her chic style was stealing hearts of her fans.

And today once again she was spotted outside the Dharma office. The actress was courteous enough to wave and pose for the shutterbugs as she was making her way inside the building. The actress keeps things casual in a black floral strappy short dress. She teamed up with a pair of white shoes. She also wears a black mask while adhering to the ‘new normal’ amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Ananya opted for no makeup and flaunted her blemish-free skin. She left her tresses open and looking a breath of fresh air.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled upcoming film that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also making her South debut with Puri Jagannadh’s sports action Liger alongside heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. She has already completed her Goa schedule shooting.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pictures here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

