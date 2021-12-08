PHOTOS: Ananya Panday keeps her yoga session stylish as she gets snapped in tie dye sweatshirt.

Ananya Panday has returned to India after a successful shoot schedule in the US with Vijay Deverakonda and the legendary Mike Tyson. If you're wondering what was Ananya shooting for, let us tell you that the actress was filming for her first pan-India film Liger. Now, that Ananya is back, the actress returned to her usual fitness routine.

On Wednesday morning, Ananya was snapped after her yoga session in the city. The actress kept her workout gear fun and stylish as she waved out to the paparazzi after her yoga class. Ananya was snapped in black biker shorts which she paired with a tie-dye sweatshirt.

Ananya made sure to mask up and carry a big bottle of water for her workout session. Take a look at Ananya's photos below:

Apart from Liger, Ananya has Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty as well as Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday drops BTS photo with Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar as Pati Patni Aur Woh turns 2