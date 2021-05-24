PHOTOS: Ananya Panday keeps it casual as she returns to Mumbai with mother Bhavna Pandey from New York

Ananya Panday shelled out major summer fashion goals as she got papped at the airport with her mother Bhavna Pandey. Check out their pictures below.

Ananya Panday is one of the most talented actresses in B-Town and there is absolutely no denying that. With her sheer hard work and dedication, the popular star kid has managed to carve a niche for herself in the film industry despite being few films old. Ananya will also be making her South debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda. To note, last month the Khaali Peeli star had jetted off to New York with mother Bhavna Pandey, along with and . Almost after a month, the actress is now back to the bay.

On Monday, Ananya along with mother Bhavna was snapped by shutterbugs at the airport. For the outing, the stunning actress kept it casual and comfy. In the photos, she can be seen wearing an oversized graphic hoodie with dark grey sweat pants, styled with white sneakers. She is also seen carrying a stylish bag. With her hair wrapped up in a neat bun, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looked on point. Even in her casuals, she looked elegant and classy. Following the COVID 19 safety protocols, Ananya also donned a mask and posed for paps from the distance. In one of the photos, the actress can be seen sitting with her mother inside her swanky white car.

Check out Ananya Panday’s Pictures below:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and was released on 2 October 2020. She is currently awaiting the release of Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger. Bankrolled by , Charmme Kaur, the forthcoming film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

