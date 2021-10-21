PHOTOS: Ananya Panday leaves NCB office with dad Chunky Panday; Summoned at 11 AM on Friday

Ananya Panday was snapped leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Thursday evening with dad Chunky Panday. The actress has bee summoned once more for questioning at 11 AM on Friday, reports revealed. On Thursday, a team of NCB officials reached Ananya Panday's home in Mumbai's suburbs. 

Soon after, the actress was summoned to appear before the NCB. On Thursday afternoon, Ananya arrived at the NCB office with her  dad Chunky Panday. The questioning went on for approximately two hours. Around 6:30 PM, Ananya left with her dad Chunky. She is now set to appear before the NCB once more on Friday. 

Here are photos of Ananya leaving the NCB office: 

Ananya's name surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and that is why the actress was summoned for questioning. 

The NCB on Wednesday had stated that that it found a 'drug related WhatsApp chat' between Aryan Khan and a debut actress. However, at the time, the NCB had not revealed the name or confirmed who the actress was. The chats were also submitted in court. 

