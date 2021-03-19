PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks chic as she pairs simple white crop top and denim shorts

Ananya Panday was very busy today as she was spotted twice. Every time the actress met with her infectious smile.

Ananya Panday has some of the finest red carpet looks and she has never failed to experiment too. Ananya has often been called out for trying to experiment but when she takes to plain simple looks, she has been praised for that as well. And today it looks like the actress has a busy day as she was spotted twice in the day. And every time she was papped she met with a smile. Today she was spotted with her friends in a simple and chic look.

Ananya Panday was seen wearing a white crop top paired with denim shorts. Her hairs were as usual open. She waved at the media and also posed for them. Ananya was looking very pretty. Earlier in the day, she was spotted wearing a black floral dress. Her dress was giving us major summer vibes. Ananya kept her face free from makeup and flaunted blemish-free look. She has definitely lovely skin which can give a run for the money. Ananya Panday is currently busy with her film shootings.

Meanwhile, recently Ananya Panday had revealed that her sister Rysa had leaked the actress’ phone number on the internet. Rysa wants to become a filmmaker and had uploaded a small video on youtube with Ananya Pandey’s phone number. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on September 9, 2021. Besides this, she is a part of Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pictures here:

