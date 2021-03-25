PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks chic in white top & pink tracks as she is papped outside dance class

Ananya Panday is looking very fresh as a daisy as she steps out of her dance class. The actress even smiled at shutterbugs.

Ananya Panday is one of the most adored young stars of Bollywood. Her Instagram feed is filled with stunning pictures and fans also love to see her. Her fashion sense is always loved. Every time she steps out her pictures goes viral in no time. The star has been keeping very busy with her projects. Ananya is currently shooting for her next film Liger with south star. Yesterday, she was seen spending some quality time with her family. The young diva went on dinner with her family.

And today she was snapped outside her dance class. Ananya was looking chic in a white crop top and light pink coloured track pants. Ananya kept her face free from makeup. In the pictures, she was also looking a little tired as she posed for shutterbugs. Ananya also waved to the media with her infectious smile. Last night, Ananya was snapped rocking a crop top with tie-dyed sweatpants, paired with white sports shoes. The young star had her hair down and glammed up for the night. The family was seen wearing mouth masks and abiding by Covid-19 guidelines as they maintained a safe distance.

On the work front, the actress would be seen next in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Releasing on September 9, the sports-action film is one of the highly anticipated films this year. Ananya also made her debut at Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale recently as she was seen donning Ruchika Sachdeva’s beautiful attire.

Take a look at the pictures here:

