PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks every bit stunning in shimmer and a thigh high slit gown

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ananya Panday is definitely slaying it in the black gown and we can't seem to get enough of it. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is definitely one of the most talked about B-town divas and she never fails to stun us with her ever so stunning outfits and last night was no different because the actress made sure to make heads turn. Ananya made her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was then seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, and both the films did garner her quite the applause if one might say. The actress has been keeping busy with shooting off late.

Last night, the actress attended the Zee Cine Awards 2020 and while it wasn't open to the public due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the actress did look quite stunning in that gown of hers. For her look last night, she pulled off a thigh-high slit gown with shimmer and oh boy, can we get enough of it? Her hair looked every bit pretty and the fact that she decided to do away with any accessories only accentuated the entire look for the night.

Check out Ananya Panday's photos right here:

Meanwhile, the actress has been shooting with Vijay Deverakonda for upcoming film and will also be seen in a movie with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's upcoming film. Apart from these two, the actress is also gearing up for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and all three films are indeed much awaited ones.

Credits :Instagram

Read More