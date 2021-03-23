PHOTOS: Ananya Panday looks pretty in printed short skirt & top as she steps out for a shoot in the city

Today, Ananya Panday who has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Liger, has been spotted in the city as she stepped for a shoot.

Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with ’s Student of the Year 2, is currently riding high on success. After her debut film, she has featured in two more films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli within a span of 2 years. Apart from acting, Ananya always manages to woo her fans with her impressive sartorial choices. The young actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps posting stunning pictures of her on the photo-sharing app.

Ananya is also the paparazzi’s favourite child. Whenever she steps out in the city, she gets clicked by the shutterbugs. At times, the actress also strikes a pose for the cameras. In February 2021, Ananya resumed shooting for her upcoming film Liger alongside the South star Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. She wrapped up the shooting schedule of the same in March 2021. Now recently, the gorgeous actress has been spotted in the city as she stepped for a shoot. In the latest pictures, Ananya can be seen walking in the street along with the crew. She is looking extremely pretty as she can be seen donning a blue-hues short printed skirt paired with a casual top.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s latest pictures here:

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya has thanked her family and friends for helping her to maintain the normalcy in her life. She said they only keep her grounded.

On the work front, apart from Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, Ananya Panday will be also seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming next alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

